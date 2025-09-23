All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2 Boston 85 71 .545 5 Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 14 Baltimore 73 83 .468 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 71 .545 — Cleveland 84 72 .538 1 Kansas City 78 78 .500 7 Minnesota 67 89 .429 18 Chicago 58 98 .372 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 87 69 .558 — Houston 84 72 .538 3 Texas 79 77 .506 8 Athletics 73 83 .468 14 Los Angeles 70 86 .449 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 92 64 .590 — New York 80 76 .513 12 Miami 76 80 .487 16 Atlanta 74 83 .471 18½ Washington 64 93 .408 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 62 .605 — z-Chicago 88 68 .564 6½ Cincinnati 80 76 .513 14½ St. Louis 77 80 .490 18 Pittsburgh 67 89 .429 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 88 68 .564 — z-San Diego 86 71 .548 2½ Arizona 79 77 .506 9 San Francisco 77 80 .490 11½ Colorado 43 113 .276 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 10-12) at Baltimore (Wells 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 8-14) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 18-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 17-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 6-8) at Texas (deGrom 12-8), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 12-8) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 11, Washington 5

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 8-10), 12:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 13-2) at San Diego (Cease 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-7), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 14-8) at San Francisco (Ray 11-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

