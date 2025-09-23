All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|90
|66
|.577
|—
|New York
|88
|68
|.564
|2
|Boston
|85
|71
|.545
|5
|Tampa Bay
|76
|80
|.487
|14
|Baltimore
|73
|83
|.468
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|71
|.545
|—
|Cleveland
|84
|72
|.538
|1
|Kansas City
|78
|78
|.500
|7
|Minnesota
|67
|89
|.429
|18
|Chicago
|58
|98
|.372
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|87
|69
|.558
|—
|Houston
|84
|72
|.538
|3
|Texas
|79
|77
|.506
|8
|Athletics
|73
|83
|.468
|14
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|92
|64
|.590
|—
|New York
|80
|76
|.513
|12
|Miami
|76
|80
|.487
|16
|Atlanta
|74
|83
|.471
|18½
|Washington
|64
|93
|.408
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|62
|.605
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|6½
|Cincinnati
|80
|76
|.513
|14½
|St. Louis
|77
|80
|.490
|18
|Pittsburgh
|67
|89
|.429
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|88
|68
|.564
|—
|z-San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|2½
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|9
|San Francisco
|77
|80
|.490
|11½
|Colorado
|43
|113
|.276
|45
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 10-12) at Baltimore (Wells 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 8-14) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 18-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 17-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 6-8) at Texas (deGrom 12-8), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 12-8) at Athletics (Ginn 4-6), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 11, Washington 5
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 8-10), 12:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 13-2) at San Diego (Cease 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-7), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 6-7) at Seattle (Castillo 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 14-8) at San Francisco (Ray 11-8), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.