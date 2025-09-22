All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2 Boston 85 71 .545 5 Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 14 Baltimore 73 83 .468 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 71 .545 — Cleveland 84 72 .538 1 Kansas City 78 78 .500 7 Minnesota 67 89 .429 18 Chicago 58 98 .372 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 87 69 .558 — Houston 84 72 .538 3 Texas 79 77 .506 8 Athletics 73 83 .468 14 Los Angeles 70 86 .449 17

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 92 64 .590 — New York 80 76 .513 12 Miami 76 80 .487 16 Atlanta 73 83 .468 19 Washington 64 92 .410 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 61 .609 — z-Chicago 88 68 .564 7 Cincinnati 80 76 .513 15 St. Louis 76 80 .487 19 Pittsburgh 67 89 .429 28

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 88 68 .564 — San Diego 85 71 .545 3 Arizona 79 77 .506 9 San Francisco 77 79 .494 11 Colorado 43 113 .276 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0

Atlanta 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

Toronto 8, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 4, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-10), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 13-5) at Cleveland (Williams 11-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-4) at Toronto (Gausman 10-10), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 4-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Brown 0-4) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-3) at Athletics (Springs 10-11), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 4, Texas 2

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 14-10), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Lord 5-8) at Atlanta (Waldrep 5-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 11-4), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Brown 0-4) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-15) at San Francisco (Webb 14-11), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

