All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|3½
|Boston
|83
|70
|.542
|6
|Tampa Bay
|75
|78
|.490
|14
|Baltimore
|72
|80
|.474
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Cleveland
|81
|71
|.533
|3½
|Kansas City
|76
|77
|.497
|9
|Minnesota
|66
|86
|.434
|18½
|Chicago
|57
|96
|.373
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|69
|.549
|—
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|—
|Texas
|79
|74
|.516
|5
|Athletics
|72
|81
|.471
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|83
|.454
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|91
|62
|.595
|—
|New York
|79
|74
|.516
|12
|Miami
|73
|80
|.477
|18
|Atlanta
|70
|83
|.458
|21
|Washington
|62
|91
|.405
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|93
|59
|.612
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|64
|.579
|5
|Cincinnati
|76
|76
|.500
|17
|St. Louis
|74
|79
|.484
|19½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|88
|.425
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|67
|.559
|—
|San Diego
|83
|70
|.542
|2½
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|8½
|San Francisco
|76
|76
|.500
|9
|Colorado
|41
|112
|.268
|44½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 5, Athletics 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Athletics 5, Boston 3
Seattle 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-10) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 16-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-11), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Farris 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 14-7) at Houston (Brown 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings
Atlanta 9, Washington 4
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Miami 8, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1
Miami 9, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-10) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Farris 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at St. Louis (Gray 13-8), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Buehler 8-7) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.