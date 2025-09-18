All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 89 64 .582 — New York 85 67 .559 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 89 64 .582 — New York 85 67 .559 3½ Boston 83 70 .542 6 Tampa Bay 75 78 .490 14 Baltimore 72 80 .474 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 68 .556 — Cleveland 81 71 .533 3½ Kansas City 76 77 .497 9 Minnesota 66 86 .434 18½ Chicago 57 96 .373 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 69 .549 — Seattle 84 69 .549 — Texas 79 74 .516 5 Athletics 72 81 .471 12 Los Angeles 69 83 .454 14½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 91 62 .595 — New York 79 74 .516 12 Miami 73 80 .477 18 Atlanta 70 83 .458 21 Washington 62 91 .405 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 93 59 .612 — z-Chicago 88 64 .579 5 Cincinnati 76 76 .500 17 St. Louis 74 79 .484 19½ Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 67 .559 — San Diego 83 70 .542 2½ Arizona 77 76 .503 8½ San Francisco 76 76 .500 9 Colorado 41 112 .268 44½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 5, Athletics 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Seattle 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Athletics 5, Boston 3

Seattle 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-10) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 16-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-11), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Farris 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 14-7) at Houston (Brown 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings

Atlanta 9, Washington 4

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1

Miami 9, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-10) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Farris 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at St. Louis (Gray 13-8), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Buehler 8-7) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

