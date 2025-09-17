All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|89
|62
|.589
|—
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|5
|Boston
|82
|69
|.543
|7
|Tampa Bay
|73
|78
|.483
|16
|Baltimore
|72
|80
|.474
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|66
|.563
|—
|Cleveland
|79
|71
|.527
|5½
|Kansas City
|75
|76
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|66
|85
|.437
|19
|Chicago
|57
|96
|.373
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|—
|Houston
|83
|69
|.546
|½
|Texas
|79
|73
|.520
|4½
|Athletics
|71
|80
|.470
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|82
|.457
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|91
|61
|.599
|—
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|12½
|Miami
|71
|80
|.470
|19½
|Atlanta
|70
|83
|.458
|21½
|Washington
|62
|91
|.405
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|92
|59
|.609
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|64
|.579
|4½
|Cincinnati
|76
|76
|.500
|16½
|St. Louis
|74
|79
|.484
|19
|Pittsburgh
|65
|88
|.425
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|67
|.556
|—
|San Diego
|82
|69
|.543
|2
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|8
|San Francisco
|76
|76
|.500
|8½
|Colorado
|41
|110
|.272
|43
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics 2, Boston 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 12, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 9
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston 6, Texas 5
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bibee 10-11) at Detroit (Skubal 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-12), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 3-6) at Boston (Bello 11-7), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 9-8) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-11), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 17-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Washington 0, 10 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2
Miami 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings
Atlanta 9, Washington 4
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Vásquez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-12) at Colorado (Gordon 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 6-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
