All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 89 62 .589 — New York 84 67 .556 5 Boston 82 69 .543 7 Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 16 Baltimore 72 80 .474 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 66 .563 — Cleveland 79 71 .527 5½ Kansas City 75 76 .497 10 Minnesota 66 85 .437 19 Chicago 57 96 .373 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 83 68 .550 — Houston 83 69 .546 ½ Texas 79 73 .520 4½ Athletics 71 80 .470 12 Los Angeles 69 82 .457 14

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 91 61 .599 — New York 78 73 .517 12½ Miami 71 80 .470 19½ Atlanta 70 83 .458 21½ Washington 62 91 .405 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 92 59 .609 — z-Chicago 88 64 .579 4½ Cincinnati 76 76 .500 16½ St. Louis 74 79 .484 19 Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 67 .556 — San Diego 82 69 .543 2 Arizona 77 76 .503 8 San Francisco 76 76 .500 8½ Colorado 41 110 .272 43

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics 2, Boston 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 12, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 9

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 6, Texas 5

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bibee 10-11) at Detroit (Skubal 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-12), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 3-6) at Boston (Bello 11-7), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 9-8) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-11), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 17-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Washington 0, 10 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Angels 2

Miami 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings

Atlanta 9, Washington 4

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Vásquez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-12) at Colorado (Gordon 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Milwaukee (Priester 13-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

