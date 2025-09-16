All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 88 62 .587 — New York 83 67 .553 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 88 62 .587 — New York 83 67 .553 5 Boston 82 68 .547 6 Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 15 Baltimore 70 80 .467 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 65 .567 — Cleveland 78 71 .523 6½ Kansas City 75 75 .500 10 Minnesota 66 84 .440 19 Chicago 57 94 .377 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 82 68 .547 — Houston 82 69 .543 ½ Texas 79 72 .523 3½ Athletics 70 80 .467 12 Los Angeles 69 81 .460 13

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 90 61 .596 — New York 77 73 .513 12½ Miami 70 80 .467 19½ Atlanta 67 83 .447 22½ Washington 62 88 .413 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 — Chicago 86 64 .573 5 Cincinnati 75 75 .500 16 St. Louis 73 78 .483 18½ Pittsburgh 65 86 .430 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 66 .560 — San Diego 82 68 .547 2 Arizona 76 75 .503 8½ San Francisco 75 75 .500 9 Colorado 41 109 .273 43

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Detroit (Flaherty 8-13), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-4), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-10) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 11, Washington 3

Cincinnati 11, St. Louis 6

Arizona 8, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 13-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-14), 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Waldrep 4-1) at Washington (Lord 5-8), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Colorado (Brown 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

