All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|88
|62
|.587
|—
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|5
|Boston
|82
|68
|.547
|6
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|15
|Baltimore
|70
|80
|.467
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|65
|.567
|—
|Cleveland
|78
|71
|.523
|6½
|Kansas City
|75
|75
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|66
|84
|.440
|19
|Chicago
|57
|94
|.377
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|—
|Houston
|82
|69
|.543
|½
|Texas
|79
|72
|.523
|3½
|Athletics
|70
|80
|.467
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|81
|.460
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|90
|61
|.596
|—
|New York
|77
|73
|.513
|12½
|Miami
|70
|80
|.467
|19½
|Atlanta
|67
|83
|.447
|22½
|Washington
|62
|88
|.413
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|59
|.607
|—
|Chicago
|86
|64
|.573
|5
|Cincinnati
|75
|75
|.500
|16
|St. Louis
|73
|78
|.483
|18½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|86
|.430
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|66
|.560
|—
|San Diego
|82
|68
|.547
|2
|Arizona
|76
|75
|.503
|8½
|San Francisco
|75
|75
|.500
|9
|Colorado
|41
|109
|.273
|43
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, Texas 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Detroit (Flaherty 8-13), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-4), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-10) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 11, Washington 3
Cincinnati 11, St. Louis 6
Arizona 8, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 13-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-14), 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Waldrep 4-1) at Washington (Lord 5-8), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Colorado (Brown 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 14-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
