All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 87 62 .584 — New York 83 66 .557 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 87 62 .584 — New York 83 66 .557 4 Boston 82 68 .547 5½ Tampa Bay 73 76 .490 14 Baltimore 69 80 .463 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 65 .567 — Cleveland 78 71 .523 6½ Kansas City 75 75 .500 10 Minnesota 65 84 .436 19½ Chicago 57 93 .380 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 82 68 .547 — Houston 81 69 .540 1 Texas 79 71 .527 3 Athletics 70 80 .467 12 Los Angeles 69 81 .460 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 89 61 .593 — New York 77 73 .513 12 Miami 70 80 .467 19 Atlanta 66 83 .443 22½ Washington 62 87 .416 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 — Chicago 85 64 .570 5½ Cincinnati 74 75 .497 16½ St. Louis 73 77 .487 18 Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 65 .564 — San Diego 82 68 .547 2½ San Francisco 75 74 .503 9 Arizona 75 75 .500 9½ Colorado 41 109 .273 43½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Miami 0

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 10, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3

Arizona 6, Minnesota 4

Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10), 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Dana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 9-11), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 2, Miami 0

Kansas City 10, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 6, Minnesota 4

Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-12), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 5-5) at Washington (Gore 5-14), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (King 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Dana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 6-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-15), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

