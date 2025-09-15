All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|87
|62
|.584
|—
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|4
|Boston
|82
|68
|.547
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|73
|76
|.490
|14
|Baltimore
|69
|80
|.463
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|65
|.567
|—
|Cleveland
|78
|71
|.523
|6½
|Kansas City
|75
|75
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|65
|84
|.436
|19½
|Chicago
|57
|93
|.380
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|—
|Houston
|81
|69
|.540
|1
|Texas
|79
|71
|.527
|3
|Athletics
|70
|80
|.467
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|81
|.460
|13
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Philadelphia
|89
|61
|.593
|—
|New York
|77
|73
|.513
|12
|Miami
|70
|80
|.467
|19
|Atlanta
|66
|83
|.443
|22½
|Washington
|62
|87
|.416
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|59
|.607
|—
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|5½
|Cincinnati
|74
|75
|.497
|16½
|St. Louis
|73
|77
|.487
|18
|Pittsburgh
|65
|85
|.433
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|65
|.564
|—
|San Diego
|82
|68
|.547
|2½
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|9
|Arizona
|75
|75
|.500
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|109
|.273
|43½
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Miami 0
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 10, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3
Arizona 6, Minnesota 4
Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10), 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Dana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 9-11), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 2, Miami 0
Kansas City 10, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6, Minnesota 4
Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-12), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 5-5) at Washington (Gore 5-14), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (King 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Dana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3), 7:45 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 6-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-15), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
