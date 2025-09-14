All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|86
|62
|.581
|—
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|3
|Boston
|81
|68
|.544
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|73
|75
|.493
|13
|Baltimore
|69
|79
|.466
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|84
|65
|.564
|—
|Cleveland
|77
|71
|.520
|6½
|Kansas City
|74
|75
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|.439
|18½
|Chicago
|57
|92
|.383
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|Texas
|79
|70
|.530
|2
|Athletics
|69
|80
|.463
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|80
|.463
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|89
|60
|.597
|—
|New York
|76
|73
|.510
|13
|Miami
|70
|79
|.470
|19
|Atlanta
|65
|83
|.439
|23½
|Washington
|61
|87
|.412
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Chicago
|84
|64
|.568
|6½
|Cincinnati
|74
|74
|.500
|16½
|St. Louis
|72
|77
|.483
|19
|Pittsburgh
|65
|84
|.436
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|San Diego
|81
|68
|.544
|2½
|San Francisco
|75
|73
|.507
|8
|Arizona
|74
|75
|.497
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|108
|.275
|42½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 6, Detroit 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 6
Houston 6, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10), 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-8) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 6, Detroit 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 6
Houston 6, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 8, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Francisco 7
Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-13) at Washington (Parker 8-15), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 11-14), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
