All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 86 62 .581 — New York 83 65 .561 3 Boston 81 68 .544 5½ Tampa Bay 73 75 .493 13 Baltimore 69 79 .466 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 84 65 .564 — Cleveland 77 71 .520 6½ Kansas City 74 75 .497 10 Minnesota 65 83 .439 18½ Chicago 57 92 .383 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 68 .544 — Seattle 81 68 .544 — Texas 79 70 .530 2 Athletics 69 80 .463 12 Los Angeles 69 80 .463 12

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 89 60 .597 — New York 76 73 .510 13 Miami 70 79 .470 19 Atlanta 65 83 .439 23½ Washington 61 87 .412 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 — Chicago 84 64 .568 6½ Cincinnati 74 74 .500 16½ St. Louis 72 77 .483 19 Pittsburgh 65 84 .436 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 65 .561 — San Diego 81 68 .544 2½ San Francisco 75 73 .507 8 Arizona 74 75 .497 9½ Colorado 41 108 .275 42½

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 6, Detroit 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 6

Houston 6, Atlanta 2

Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10), 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-10), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-8) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1

San Diego 11, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 8, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Francisco 7

Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-13) at Washington (Parker 8-15), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 11-14), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

