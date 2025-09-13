All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 85 62 .578 — New York 82 65 .558 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 85 62 .578 — New York 82 65 .558 3 Boston 81 67 .547 4½ Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 13 Baltimore 69 78 .469 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 84 64 .568 — Cleveland 76 71 .517 7½ Kansas City 74 74 .500 10 Minnesota 65 82 .442 18½ Chicago 57 91 .385 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 68 .541 — Seattle 80 68 .541 — Texas 78 70 .527 2 Los Angeles 69 79 .466 11 Athletics 68 80 .459 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 88 60 .595 — New York 76 72 .514 12 Miami 69 79 .466 19 Atlanta 65 82 .442 22½ Washington 61 86 .415 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 90 58 .608 — Chicago 84 63 .571 5½ Cincinnati 74 73 .503 15½ St. Louis 72 76 .486 18 Pittsburgh 64 84 .432 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 65 .558 — San Diego 80 68 .541 2½ San Francisco 75 72 .510 7 Arizona 73 75 .493 9½ Colorado 41 107 .277 41½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 8, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 2

Houston 11, Atlanta 3

Texas 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 9, Arizona 8

Athletics 3, Cincinnati 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 12-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-8), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Bieber 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Mazur 0-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Latz 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at Minnesota (Ober 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at Athletics (Morales 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Boston (Crochet 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 2

Houston 11, Atlanta 3

Texas 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 9, Arizona 8

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

Athletics 3, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

Houston (Valdez 12-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-8), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Mazur 0-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Latz 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at Minnesota (Ober 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Milwaukee (Quintana 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at Athletics (Morales 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 11-6), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-13) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

