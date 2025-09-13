All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|85
|62
|.578
|—
|New York
|82
|65
|.558
|3
|Boston
|81
|67
|.547
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|72
|75
|.490
|13
|Baltimore
|69
|78
|.469
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|84
|64
|.568
|—
|Cleveland
|76
|71
|.517
|7½
|Kansas City
|74
|74
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|65
|82
|.442
|18½
|Chicago
|57
|91
|.385
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|68
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|80
|68
|.541
|—
|Texas
|78
|70
|.527
|2
|Los Angeles
|69
|79
|.466
|11
|Athletics
|68
|80
|.459
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|88
|60
|.595
|—
|New York
|76
|72
|.514
|12
|Miami
|69
|79
|.466
|19
|Atlanta
|65
|82
|.442
|22½
|Washington
|61
|86
|.415
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|90
|58
|.608
|—
|Chicago
|84
|63
|.571
|5½
|Cincinnati
|74
|73
|.503
|15½
|St. Louis
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|Pittsburgh
|64
|84
|.432
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|65
|.558
|—
|San Diego
|80
|68
|.541
|2½
|San Francisco
|75
|72
|.510
|7
|Arizona
|73
|75
|.493
|9½
|Colorado
|41
|107
|.277
|41½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 8, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 2
Houston 11, Atlanta 3
Texas 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 9, Arizona 8
Athletics 3, Cincinnati 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 12-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-8), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Bieber 2-1), 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Mazur 0-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Latz 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at Minnesota (Ober 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at Athletics (Morales 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Boston (Crochet 15-5), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 5
Miami 8, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 2
Houston 11, Atlanta 3
Texas 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 9, Arizona 8
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
Athletics 3, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
Houston (Valdez 12-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-8), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Mazur 0-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Latz 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at Minnesota (Ober 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Milwaukee (Quintana 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at Athletics (Morales 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 11-6), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-13) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.