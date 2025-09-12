All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 84 62 .575 — New York 81 65 .555 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 84 62 .575 — New York 81 65 .555 3 Boston 81 66 .551 3½ Tampa Bay 72 74 .493 12 Baltimore 69 77 .473 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 84 63 .571 — Cleveland 75 71 .514 8½ Kansas City 74 73 .503 10 Minnesota 64 82 .438 19½ Chicago 57 90 .388 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 68 .537 — Seattle 79 68 .537 — Texas 77 70 .524 2 Los Angeles 69 78 .469 10 Athletics 67 80 .456 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 87 60 .592 — New York 76 71 .517 11 Miami 68 79 .463 19 Atlanta 65 81 .445 21½ Washington 60 86 .411 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 58 .605 — Chicago 83 63 .568 5½ Cincinnati 74 72 .507 14½ St. Louis 72 75 .490 17 Pittsburgh 64 83 .435 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 64 .562 — San Diego 80 67 .544 2½ San Francisco 74 72 .507 8 Arizona 73 74 .497 9½ Colorado 40 107 .272 42½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 6, Houston 0

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Detroit 3

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 10-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Miami (Junk 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 16-5) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 2-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-9) at Cleveland (Messick 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-7) at Atlanta (Elder 7-9), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Farris 1-0) at Seattle (Woo 13-7), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Athletics (Severino 6-11), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Washington 0

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Miami (Junk 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 2-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-7) at Atlanta (Elder 7-9), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 13-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at San Francisco (Teng 2-4), 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Athletics (Severino 6-11), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.