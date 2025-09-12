All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|New York
|81
|65
|.555
|3
|Boston
|81
|66
|.551
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|72
|74
|.493
|12
|Baltimore
|69
|77
|.473
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|84
|63
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|75
|71
|.514
|8½
|Kansas City
|74
|73
|.503
|10
|Minnesota
|64
|82
|.438
|19½
|Chicago
|57
|90
|.388
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|68
|.537
|—
|Seattle
|79
|68
|.537
|—
|Texas
|77
|70
|.524
|2
|Los Angeles
|69
|78
|.469
|10
|Athletics
|67
|80
|.456
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|87
|60
|.592
|—
|New York
|76
|71
|.517
|11
|Miami
|68
|79
|.463
|19
|Atlanta
|65
|81
|.445
|21½
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|58
|.605
|—
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|5½
|Cincinnati
|74
|72
|.507
|14½
|St. Louis
|72
|75
|.490
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|83
|.435
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|San Diego
|80
|67
|.544
|2½
|San Francisco
|74
|72
|.507
|8
|Arizona
|73
|74
|.497
|9½
|Colorado
|40
|107
|.272
|42½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 6, Houston 0
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Detroit 3
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6, 12 innings
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 10-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Miami (Junk 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 16-5) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 2-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-8), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-9) at Cleveland (Messick 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-7) at Atlanta (Elder 7-9), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Farris 1-0) at Seattle (Woo 13-7), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Athletics (Severino 6-11), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, Washington 0
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 2, Colorado 0
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Miami (Junk 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 2-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-8), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-7) at Atlanta (Elder 7-9), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 13-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-2), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2) at San Francisco (Teng 2-4), 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 6-4) at Athletics (Severino 6-11), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
