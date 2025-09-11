All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 83 62 .572 — New York 80 65 .552 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 83 62 .572 — New York 80 65 .552 3 Boston 81 66 .551 3 Tampa Bay 72 73 .497 11 Baltimore 68 77 .469 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 84 62 .575 — Cleveland 74 71 .510 9½ Kansas City 74 72 .507 10 Minnesota 64 82 .438 20 Chicago 56 90 .384 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 67 .541 — Seattle 78 68 .534 1 Texas 77 70 .524 2½ Los Angeles 69 77 .473 10 Athletics 67 80 .456 12½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 86 60 .589 — New York 76 70 .521 10 Miami 67 79 .459 19 Atlanta 65 81 .445 21 Washington 60 85 .414 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 58 .605 — Chicago 83 63 .568 5½ Cincinnati 74 72 .507 14½ St. Louis 72 75 .490 17 Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 64 .562 — San Diego 79 67 .541 3 San Francisco 74 72 .507 8 Arizona 73 74 .497 9½ Colorado 40 106 .274 42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, Milwaukee 3

Athletics 5, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Houston 3, Toronto 2

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 9-10) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 13-4) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, Washington 3

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 0

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 13-4) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-13) at Milwaukee (Priester 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

