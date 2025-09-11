All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|83
|62
|.572
|—
|New York
|80
|65
|.552
|3
|Boston
|81
|66
|.551
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|73
|.497
|11
|Baltimore
|68
|77
|.469
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Cleveland
|74
|71
|.510
|9½
|Kansas City
|74
|72
|.507
|10
|Minnesota
|64
|82
|.438
|20
|Chicago
|56
|90
|.384
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|67
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|1
|Texas
|77
|70
|.524
|2½
|Los Angeles
|69
|77
|.473
|10
|Athletics
|67
|80
|.456
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|86
|60
|.589
|—
|New York
|76
|70
|.521
|10
|Miami
|67
|79
|.459
|19
|Atlanta
|65
|81
|.445
|21
|Washington
|60
|85
|.414
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|58
|.605
|—
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|5½
|Cincinnati
|74
|72
|.507
|14½
|St. Louis
|72
|75
|.490
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|82
|.438
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|San Diego
|79
|67
|.541
|3
|San Francisco
|74
|72
|.507
|8
|Arizona
|73
|74
|.497
|9½
|Colorado
|40
|106
|.274
|42
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 6, Milwaukee 3
Athletics 5, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Houston 3, Toronto 2
Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 9-10) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 13-4) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 9-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 6, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Miami 8, Washington 3
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 0
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-14) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 13-4) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-13) at Milwaukee (Priester 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
