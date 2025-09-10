All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 83 61 .576 — New York 80 64 .556 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 83 61 .576 — New York 80 64 .556 3 Boston 81 65 .555 3 Tampa Bay 72 72 .500 11 Baltimore 67 77 .465 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 83 62 .572 — Cleveland 74 70 .514 8½ Kansas City 73 72 .503 10 Minnesota 64 81 .441 19 Chicago 55 90 .379 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 67 .538 — Seattle 77 68 .531 1 Texas 76 70 .521 2½ Los Angeles 68 77 .469 10 Athletics 66 80 .452 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 85 60 .586 — New York 76 69 .524 9 Miami 66 79 .455 19 Atlanta 65 80 .448 20 Washington 60 84 .417 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 — Chicago 82 63 .566 6½ Cincinnati 73 72 .503 15½ St. Louis 72 74 .493 17 Pittsburgh 64 81 .441 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 81 64 .559 — San Diego 79 66 .545 2 San Francisco 74 71 .510 7 Arizona 72 74 .493 9½ Colorado 40 105 .276 41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Minnesota 2

Boston 6, Athletics 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-2) at Toronto (Gausman 9-10), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 5-5) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 1

Washington 7, Miami 5

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Lord 5-8) at Miami (Weathers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 13-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Brown 0-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

