All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|83
|61
|.576
|—
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|3
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|72
|.500
|11
|Baltimore
|67
|77
|.465
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|83
|62
|.572
|—
|Cleveland
|74
|70
|.514
|8½
|Kansas City
|73
|72
|.503
|10
|Minnesota
|64
|81
|.441
|19
|Chicago
|55
|90
|.379
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|67
|.538
|—
|Seattle
|77
|68
|.531
|1
|Texas
|76
|70
|.521
|2½
|Los Angeles
|68
|77
|.469
|10
|Athletics
|66
|80
|.452
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|85
|60
|.586
|—
|New York
|76
|69
|.524
|9
|Miami
|66
|79
|.455
|19
|Atlanta
|65
|80
|.448
|20
|Washington
|60
|84
|.417
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|—
|Chicago
|82
|63
|.566
|6½
|Cincinnati
|73
|72
|.503
|15½
|St. Louis
|72
|74
|.493
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|81
|.441
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|81
|64
|.559
|—
|San Diego
|79
|66
|.545
|2
|San Francisco
|74
|71
|.510
|7
|Arizona
|72
|74
|.493
|9½
|Colorado
|40
|105
|.276
|41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, Milwaukee 4
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 12, Minnesota 2
Boston 6, Athletics 0
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-2) at Toronto (Gausman 9-10), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 5-5) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 1
Washington 7, Miami 5
Texas 5, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-0) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Lord 5-8) at Miami (Weathers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 13-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Brown 0-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.