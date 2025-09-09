All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 82 61 .573 — New York 80 63 .559 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 82 61 .573 — New York 80 63 .559 2 Boston 80 65 .552 3 Tampa Bay 71 72 .497 11 Baltimore 66 77 .462 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 82 62 .569 — Cleveland 73 70 .510 8½ Kansas City 73 71 .507 9 Minnesota 64 80 .444 18 Chicago 55 89 .382 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 66 .542 — Seattle 76 68 .528 2 Texas 75 70 .517 3½ Los Angeles 67 77 .465 11 Athletics 66 79 .455 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 84 60 .583 — New York 76 68 .528 8 Miami 66 78 .458 18 Atlanta 65 79 .451 19 Washington 59 84 .413 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 56 .614 — Chicago 81 63 .563 7½ Cincinnati 72 72 .500 16½ St. Louis 72 73 .497 17 Pittsburgh 64 80 .444 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 64 .556 — San Diego 79 65 .549 1 San Francisco 73 71 .507 7 Arizona 72 73 .497 8½ Colorado 40 104 .278 40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2

Boston 7, Athletics 0

Minnesota 12, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Athletics (TBD), 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9) at Baltimore (Wells 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-11) at Cleveland (Allen 7-11), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Alexander 4-1) at Toronto (Bieber 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 15, Miami 7

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 7-8) at San Francisco (Seymour 1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9) at Baltimore (Wells 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-11) at Miami (Pérez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-5), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-1) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-14) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.