All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|New York
|80
|63
|.559
|2
|Boston
|80
|65
|.552
|3
|Tampa Bay
|71
|72
|.497
|11
|Baltimore
|66
|77
|.462
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|82
|62
|.569
|—
|Cleveland
|73
|70
|.510
|8½
|Kansas City
|73
|71
|.507
|9
|Minnesota
|64
|80
|.444
|18
|Chicago
|55
|89
|.382
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|66
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|76
|68
|.528
|2
|Texas
|75
|70
|.517
|3½
|Los Angeles
|67
|77
|.465
|11
|Athletics
|66
|79
|.455
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|84
|60
|.583
|—
|New York
|76
|68
|.528
|8
|Miami
|66
|78
|.458
|18
|Atlanta
|65
|79
|.451
|19
|Washington
|59
|84
|.413
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|56
|.614
|—
|Chicago
|81
|63
|.563
|7½
|Cincinnati
|72
|72
|.500
|16½
|St. Louis
|72
|73
|.497
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|80
|.444
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|64
|.556
|—
|San Diego
|79
|65
|.549
|1
|San Francisco
|73
|71
|.507
|7
|Arizona
|72
|73
|.497
|8½
|Colorado
|40
|104
|.278
|40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2
Texas 5, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2
Boston 7, Athletics 0
Minnesota 12, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Athletics (TBD), 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-10), 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9) at Baltimore (Wells 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 9-11) at Cleveland (Allen 7-11), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Alexander 4-1) at Toronto (Bieber 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 11-10) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 15, Miami 7
Texas 5, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 11, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 7-8) at San Francisco (Seymour 1-2), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9) at Baltimore (Wells 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-11) at Miami (Pérez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-5), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-1) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-14) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.