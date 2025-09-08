All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|New York
|80
|63
|.559
|2
|Boston
|79
|65
|.549
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|72
|.497
|11
|Baltimore
|66
|77
|.462
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|82
|62
|.569
|—
|Kansas City
|73
|70
|.510
|8½
|Cleveland
|72
|70
|.507
|9
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|.441
|18½
|Chicago
|55
|89
|.382
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|66
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|75
|68
|.524
|2½
|Texas
|74
|70
|.514
|4
|Los Angeles
|67
|76
|.469
|10½
|Athletics
|66
|78
|.458
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|83
|60
|.580
|—
|New York
|76
|67
|.531
|7
|Miami
|66
|77
|.462
|17
|Atlanta
|64
|79
|.448
|19
|Washington
|58
|84
|.408
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|81
|62
|.566
|7½
|Cincinnati
|72
|71
|.503
|16½
|St. Louis
|72
|72
|.500
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|80
|.444
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|64
|.552
|—
|San Diego
|78
|65
|.545
|1
|San Francisco
|72
|71
|.503
|7
|Arizona
|72
|72
|.500
|7½
|Colorado
|40
|103
|.280
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 18, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
Texas 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 3
Boston 7, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 7-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9), 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (May 7-11) at Athletics (Springs 10-10), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 18, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Baltimore 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 3
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
Boston 7, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 7-15) at Miami (Mazur 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at San Diego (Cortes 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-13) at San Francisco (Ray 10-6), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
