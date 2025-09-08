All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 82 61 .573 — New York 80 63 .559 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 82 61 .573 — New York 80 63 .559 2 Boston 79 65 .549 3½ Tampa Bay 71 72 .497 11 Baltimore 66 77 .462 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 82 62 .569 — Kansas City 73 70 .510 8½ Cleveland 72 70 .507 9 Minnesota 63 80 .441 18½ Chicago 55 89 .382 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 66 .542 — Seattle 75 68 .524 2½ Texas 74 70 .514 4 Los Angeles 67 76 .469 10½ Athletics 66 78 .458 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 83 60 .580 — New York 76 67 .531 7 Miami 66 77 .462 17 Atlanta 64 79 .448 19 Washington 58 84 .408 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 55 .618 — Chicago 81 62 .566 7½ Cincinnati 72 71 .503 16½ St. Louis 72 72 .500 17 Pittsburgh 64 80 .444 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 64 .552 — San Diego 78 65 .545 1 San Francisco 72 71 .503 7 Arizona 72 72 .500 7½ Colorado 40 103 .280 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 18, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Texas 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 3

Boston 7, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 7-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9), 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (May 7-11) at Athletics (Springs 10-10), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 18, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Baltimore 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Boston 7, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Burrows 2-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 7-15) at Miami (Mazur 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at San Diego (Cortes 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-13) at San Francisco (Ray 10-6), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.