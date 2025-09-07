All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|3
|Boston
|78
|65
|.545
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|71
|.500
|11
|Baltimore
|66
|76
|.465
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|82
|61
|.573
|—
|Kansas City
|73
|69
|.514
|8½
|Cleveland
|71
|70
|.504
|10
|Minnesota
|62
|80
|.437
|19½
|Chicago
|54
|89
|.378
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|65
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|74
|68
|.521
|3½
|Texas
|73
|70
|.510
|5
|Los Angeles
|66
|76
|.465
|11½
|Athletics
|66
|77
|.462
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|83
|59
|.585
|—
|New York
|76
|66
|.535
|7
|Miami
|65
|77
|.458
|18
|Atlanta
|64
|78
|.451
|19
|Washington
|57
|84
|.404
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|88
|55
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|81
|61
|.570
|6½
|Cincinnati
|71
|71
|.500
|16½
|St. Louis
|71
|72
|.497
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|79
|.448
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|64
|.549
|—
|San Diego
|77
|65
|.542
|1
|San Francisco
|72
|70
|.507
|6
|Arizona
|72
|71
|.503
|6½
|Colorado
|40
|102
|.282
|38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 2
Seattle 10, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Texas 0
Arizona 5, Boston 1
Athletics 17, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Bergert 2-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Athletics (Morales 3-0), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 10, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Boston 1
San Diego 10, Colorado 8
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 2-1) at Miami (Junk 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-8), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 13-9), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.