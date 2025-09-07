All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 82 60 .577 — New York 79 63 .556 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 82 60 .577 — New York 79 63 .556 3 Boston 78 65 .545 4½ Tampa Bay 71 71 .500 11 Baltimore 66 76 .465 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 82 61 .573 — Kansas City 73 69 .514 8½ Cleveland 71 70 .504 10 Minnesota 62 80 .437 19½ Chicago 54 89 .378 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 65 .545 — Seattle 74 68 .521 3½ Texas 73 70 .510 5 Los Angeles 66 76 .465 11½ Athletics 66 77 .462 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 83 59 .585 — New York 76 66 .535 7 Miami 65 77 .458 18 Atlanta 64 78 .451 19 Washington 57 84 .404 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 88 55 .615 — Chicago 81 61 .570 6½ Cincinnati 71 71 .500 16½ St. Louis 71 72 .497 17 Pittsburgh 64 79 .448 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 64 .549 — San Diego 77 65 .542 1 San Francisco 72 70 .507 6 Arizona 72 71 .503 6½ Colorado 40 102 .282 38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 2

Seattle 10, Atlanta 2

Houston 11, Texas 0

Arizona 5, Boston 1

Athletics 17, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bergert 2-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Athletics (Morales 3-0), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 10, Atlanta 2

Arizona 5, Boston 1

San Diego 10, Colorado 8

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 2-1) at Miami (Junk 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-8), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 13-9), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

