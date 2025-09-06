All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|82
|59
|.582
|—
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|4
|Boston
|78
|64
|.549
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|70
|.504
|11
|Baltimore
|65
|76
|.461
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|81
|61
|.570
|—
|Kansas City
|72
|69
|.511
|8½
|Cleveland
|70
|70
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|18½
|Chicago
|54
|88
|.380
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|73
|68
|.518
|3½
|Texas
|73
|69
|.514
|4
|Los Angeles
|66
|75
|.468
|10½
|Athletics
|65
|77
|.458
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|82
|59
|.582
|—
|New York
|76
|65
|.539
|6
|Miami
|65
|76
|.461
|17
|Atlanta
|64
|77
|.454
|18
|Washington
|56
|84
|.400
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|—
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|5½
|Cincinnati
|70
|71
|.496
|16½
|St. Louis
|70
|72
|.493
|17
|Pittsburgh
|64
|78
|.451
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|63
|.553
|—
|San Diego
|76
|65
|.539
|2
|San Francisco
|72
|69
|.511
|6
|Arizona
|71
|71
|.500
|7½
|Colorado
|40
|101
|.284
|38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Seattle 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Arizona 10, Boston 5
Athletics 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-7), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 15-5), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-9) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-7) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-9), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 2:35 p.m.
Athletics (Morales 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Farris 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 11, Washington 5
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
Baltimore 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 0
Arizona 10, Boston 5
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-7), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-7) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 2-3) at St. Louis (Gray 12-8), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.