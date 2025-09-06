All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 82 59 .582 — New York 78 63 .553 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 82 59 .582 — New York 78 63 .553 4 Boston 78 64 .549 4½ Tampa Bay 71 70 .504 11 Baltimore 65 76 .461 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 81 61 .570 — Kansas City 72 69 .511 8½ Cleveland 70 70 .500 10 Minnesota 62 79 .440 18½ Chicago 54 88 .380 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 65 .542 — Seattle 73 68 .518 3½ Texas 73 69 .514 4 Los Angeles 66 75 .468 10½ Athletics 65 77 .458 12

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 82 59 .582 — New York 76 65 .539 6 Miami 65 76 .461 17 Atlanta 64 77 .454 18 Washington 56 84 .400 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 87 55 .613 — Chicago 81 60 .574 5½ Cincinnati 70 71 .496 16½ St. Louis 70 72 .493 17 Pittsburgh 64 78 .451 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 63 .553 — San Diego 76 65 .539 2 San Francisco 72 69 .511 6 Arizona 71 71 .500 7½ Colorado 40 101 .284 38

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Seattle 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Arizona 10, Boston 5

Athletics 10, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-7), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 15-5), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-9) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-7) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 2:35 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Farris 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 11, Washington 5

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Baltimore 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 10, Boston 5

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-7), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-7) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 2-3) at St. Louis (Gray 12-8), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

