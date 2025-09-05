All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|New York
|78
|62
|.557
|3
|Boston
|78
|63
|.553
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|69
|.507
|10
|Baltimore
|64
|76
|.457
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|Kansas City
|71
|69
|.507
|9½
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|.443
|18½
|Chicago
|53
|88
|.376
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|64
|.546
|—
|Seattle
|73
|67
|.521
|3½
|Texas
|72
|69
|.511
|5
|Los Angeles
|66
|74
|.471
|10½
|Athletics
|64
|77
|.454
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|New York
|75
|65
|.536
|6
|Miami
|65
|75
|.464
|16
|Atlanta
|63
|77
|.450
|18
|Washington
|56
|83
|.403
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|—
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|5½
|Cincinnati
|70
|70
|.500
|15½
|St. Louis
|70
|71
|.496
|16
|Pittsburgh
|64
|77
|.454
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|62
|.557
|—
|San Diego
|76
|64
|.543
|2
|San Francisco
|71
|69
|.507
|7
|Arizona
|70
|71
|.496
|8½
|Colorado
|39
|101
|.279
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 4
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 8
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-11) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 10-7) at Texas (deGrom 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Kolek 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-10), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Lord 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-11), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-13), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 12-9), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-13), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.