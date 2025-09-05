All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 81 59 .579 — New York 78 62 .557 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 81 59 .579 — New York 78 62 .557 3 Boston 78 63 .553 3½ Tampa Bay 71 69 .507 10 Baltimore 64 76 .457 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 81 60 .574 — Kansas City 71 69 .507 9½ Cleveland 69 70 .496 11 Minnesota 62 78 .443 18½ Chicago 53 88 .376 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 64 .546 — Seattle 73 67 .521 3½ Texas 72 69 .511 5 Los Angeles 66 74 .471 10½ Athletics 64 77 .454 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 81 59 .579 — New York 75 65 .536 6 Miami 65 75 .464 16 Atlanta 63 77 .450 18 Washington 56 83 .403 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 — Chicago 80 60 .571 5½ Cincinnati 70 70 .500 15½ St. Louis 70 71 .496 16 Pittsburgh 64 77 .454 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 62 .557 — San Diego 76 64 .543 2 San Francisco 71 69 .507 7 Arizona 70 71 .496 8½ Colorado 39 101 .279 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 4

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-11) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 10-7) at Texas (deGrom 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Kolek 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-10), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lord 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-11), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 6-13), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 12-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-13), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

