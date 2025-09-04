All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|New York
|77
|62
|.554
|3½
|Boston
|78
|63
|.553
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|69
|.504
|10½
|Baltimore
|64
|76
|.457
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|69
|.504
|10
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|10½
|Minnesota
|62
|77
|.446
|18
|Chicago
|52
|88
|.371
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|63
|.550
|—
|Seattle
|73
|67
|.521
|4
|Texas
|72
|69
|.511
|5½
|Los Angeles
|66
|73
|.475
|10½
|Athletics
|64
|77
|.454
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|80
|59
|.576
|—
|New York
|75
|65
|.536
|5½
|Miami
|65
|75
|.464
|15½
|Atlanta
|63
|77
|.450
|17½
|Washington
|56
|83
|.403
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|54
|.614
|—
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|6
|Cincinnati
|70
|70
|.500
|16
|St. Louis
|70
|71
|.496
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|77
|.450
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|61
|.561
|—
|San Diego
|76
|64
|.543
|2½
|San Francisco
|71
|69
|.507
|7½
|Arizona
|70
|71
|.496
|9
|Colorado
|39
|101
|.279
|39½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, San Diego 5
Cleveland 8, Boston 1
Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9
Tampa Bay 9, Seattle 4
St. Louis 5, Athletics 1
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-10), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-11), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Barnett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-9), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 10, Miami 5
Arizona 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 5, Athletics 1
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 10, Colorado 8
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-10), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Seymour 0-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-14), 8:40 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.