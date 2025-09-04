All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 81 59 .579 — New York 77 62 .554 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 81 59 .579 — New York 77 62 .554 3½ Boston 78 63 .553 3½ Tampa Bay 70 69 .504 10½ Baltimore 64 76 .457 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 81 60 .574 — Kansas City 70 69 .504 10 Cleveland 69 69 .500 10½ Minnesota 62 77 .446 18 Chicago 52 88 .371 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 63 .550 — Seattle 73 67 .521 4 Texas 72 69 .511 5½ Los Angeles 66 73 .475 10½ Athletics 64 77 .454 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 80 59 .576 — New York 75 65 .536 5½ Miami 65 75 .464 15½ Atlanta 63 77 .450 17½ Washington 56 83 .403 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 54 .614 — Chicago 80 60 .571 6 Cincinnati 70 70 .500 16 St. Louis 70 71 .496 16½ Pittsburgh 63 77 .450 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 61 .561 — San Diego 76 64 .543 2½ San Francisco 71 69 .507 7½ Arizona 70 71 .496 9 Colorado 39 101 .279 39½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, San Diego 5

Cleveland 8, Boston 1

Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9

Tampa Bay 9, Seattle 4

St. Louis 5, Athletics 1

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-11), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Barnett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 10-9), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 10, Miami 5

Arizona 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 5, Athletics 1

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 10, Colorado 8

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Seymour 0-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-14), 8:40 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

