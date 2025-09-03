All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|80
|59
|.576
|—
|New York
|77
|61
|.558
|2½
|Boston
|78
|62
|.557
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|69
|69
|.500
|10½
|Baltimore
|63
|76
|.453
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|68
|.507
|9
|Cleveland
|68
|69
|.496
|10½
|Minnesota
|62
|76
|.449
|17
|Chicago
|51
|88
|.367
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|63
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|73
|66
|.525
|3
|Texas
|72
|68
|.514
|4½
|Los Angeles
|65
|73
|.471
|10½
|Athletics
|64
|76
|.457
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|80
|58
|.580
|—
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|5½
|Miami
|65
|74
|.468
|15½
|Atlanta
|62
|77
|.446
|18½
|Washington
|55
|83
|.399
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|54
|.612
|—
|Chicago
|80
|59
|.576
|5
|Cincinnati
|70
|69
|.504
|15
|St. Louis
|69
|71
|.493
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|77
|.446
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|60
|.565
|—
|San Diego
|76
|63
|.547
|2½
|San Francisco
|70
|69
|.504
|8½
|Arizona
|69
|71
|.493
|10
|Colorado
|39
|100
|.281
|39½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 11, Cleveland 7
N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5
St. Louis 2, Athletics 1
Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5
Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1
Arizona 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 6, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 10-10), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-7) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
St. Louis 2, Athletics 1
Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9
Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 6, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.