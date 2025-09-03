All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 80 59 .576 — New York 77 61 .558 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 80 59 .576 — New York 77 61 .558 2½ Boston 78 62 .557 2½ Tampa Bay 69 69 .500 10½ Baltimore 63 76 .453 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 80 60 .571 — Kansas City 70 68 .507 9 Cleveland 68 69 .496 10½ Minnesota 62 76 .449 17 Chicago 51 88 .367 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 76 63 .547 — Seattle 73 66 .525 3 Texas 72 68 .514 4½ Los Angeles 65 73 .471 10½ Athletics 64 76 .457 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 80 58 .580 — New York 75 64 .540 5½ Miami 65 74 .468 15½ Atlanta 62 77 .446 18½ Washington 55 83 .399 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 54 .612 — Chicago 80 59 .576 5 Cincinnati 70 69 .504 15 St. Louis 69 71 .493 16½ Pittsburgh 62 77 .446 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 60 .565 — San Diego 76 63 .547 2½ San Francisco 70 69 .504 8½ Arizona 69 71 .493 10 Colorado 39 100 .281 39½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 11, Cleveland 7

N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5

St. Louis 2, Athletics 1

Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1

Arizona 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 6, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 10-10), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-7) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

St. Louis 2, Athletics 1

Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 6, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.