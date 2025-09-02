All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 79 59 .572 — New York 76 61 .555 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 79 59 .572 — New York 76 61 .555 2½ Boston 77 62 .554 2½ Tampa Bay 68 69 .496 10½ Baltimore 62 76 .449 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 80 59 .576 — Kansas City 70 67 .511 9 Cleveland 68 68 .500 10½ Minnesota 62 75 .453 17 Chicago 50 88 .362 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 76 62 .551 — Seattle 73 65 .529 3 Texas 72 67 .518 4½ Los Angeles 64 73 .467 11½ Athletics 64 75 .460 12½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 80 58 .580 — New York 74 64 .536 6 Miami 65 73 .471 15 Atlanta 62 76 .449 18 Washington 54 83 .394 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 54 .612 — Chicago 79 59 .572 5½ Cincinnati 70 68 .507 14½ St. Louis 68 71 .489 17 Pittsburgh 61 77 .442 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 59 .569 — San Diego 76 62 .551 2½ San Francisco 69 69 .500 9½ Arizona 68 71 .489 11 Colorado 39 99 .283 39½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8

Boston 6, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5

Athletics 11, St. Louis 3

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 4, San Diego 3

Tampa Bay 10, Seattle 2

Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-10) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Bergert 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-9) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8

Athletics 11, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 8, Colorado 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 8

Baltimore 4, San Diego 3

Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Pérez 6-4) at Washington (Parker 7-15), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-7) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-5), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-9) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Colorado (Márquez 3-12), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

