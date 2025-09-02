All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|79
|59
|.572
|—
|New York
|76
|61
|.555
|2½
|Boston
|77
|62
|.554
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|68
|69
|.496
|10½
|Baltimore
|62
|76
|.449
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|80
|59
|.576
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|67
|.511
|9
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|10½
|Minnesota
|62
|75
|.453
|17
|Chicago
|50
|88
|.362
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|62
|.551
|—
|Seattle
|73
|65
|.529
|3
|Texas
|72
|67
|.518
|4½
|Los Angeles
|64
|73
|.467
|11½
|Athletics
|64
|75
|.460
|12½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|80
|58
|.580
|—
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|6
|Miami
|65
|73
|.471
|15
|Atlanta
|62
|76
|.449
|18
|Washington
|54
|83
|.394
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|54
|.612
|—
|Chicago
|79
|59
|.572
|5½
|Cincinnati
|70
|68
|.507
|14½
|St. Louis
|68
|71
|.489
|17
|Pittsburgh
|61
|77
|.442
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|59
|.569
|—
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|2½
|San Francisco
|69
|69
|.500
|9½
|Arizona
|68
|71
|.489
|11
|Colorado
|39
|99
|.283
|39½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8
Boston 6, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5
Athletics 11, St. Louis 3
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 4, San Diego 3
Tampa Bay 10, Seattle 2
Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-10) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Bergert 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-9) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 2, Miami 0
Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8
Athletics 11, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 8, Colorado 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 8
Baltimore 4, San Diego 3
Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Pérez 6-4) at Washington (Parker 7-15), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-7) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-5), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-9) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Colorado (Márquez 3-12), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
