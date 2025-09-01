All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 79 58 .577 — New York 76 61 .555 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 79 58 .577 — New York 76 61 .555 3 Boston 76 62 .551 3½ Tampa Bay 67 69 .493 11½ Baltimore 61 76 .445 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 80 58 .580 — Kansas City 70 67 .511 9½ Cleveland 68 67 .504 10½ Minnesota 62 74 .456 17 Chicago 49 88 .358 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 62 .547 — Seattle 73 64 .533 2 Texas 71 67 .514 4½ Los Angeles 64 72 .471 10½ Athletics 63 75 .457 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 79 58 .577 — New York 73 64 .533 6 Miami 65 72 .474 14 Atlanta 62 75 .453 17 Washington 53 83 .390 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 53 .616 — Chicago 78 59 .569 6½ Cincinnati 69 68 .504 15½ St. Louis 68 70 .493 17 Pittsburgh 61 77 .442 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 59 .569 — San Diego 76 61 .555 2 San Francisco 68 69 .496 10 Arizona 68 70 .493 10½ Colorado 39 98 .285 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 7, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 4

Seattle 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Texas 9, Athletics 6

San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Boston (Crochet 14-5), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 14-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 4

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 12-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-13), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

