All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|New York
|76
|61
|.555
|3
|Boston
|76
|62
|.551
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|67
|69
|.493
|11½
|Baltimore
|61
|76
|.445
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|80
|58
|.580
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|67
|.511
|9½
|Cleveland
|68
|67
|.504
|10½
|Minnesota
|62
|74
|.456
|17
|Chicago
|49
|88
|.358
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|62
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|73
|64
|.533
|2
|Texas
|71
|67
|.514
|4½
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|10½
|Athletics
|63
|75
|.457
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|New York
|73
|64
|.533
|6
|Miami
|65
|72
|.474
|14
|Atlanta
|62
|75
|.453
|17
|Washington
|53
|83
|.390
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|53
|.616
|—
|Chicago
|78
|59
|.569
|6½
|Cincinnati
|69
|68
|.504
|15½
|St. Louis
|68
|70
|.493
|17
|Pittsburgh
|61
|77
|.442
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|59
|.569
|—
|San Diego
|76
|61
|.555
|2
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|10
|Arizona
|68
|70
|.493
|10½
|Colorado
|39
|98
|.285
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 7, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 4
Seattle 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0
Texas 9, Athletics 6
San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Boston (Crochet 14-5), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 6-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 14-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4
Minnesota 7, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 4
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 8, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Mazur 0-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 6-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 12-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-13), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
