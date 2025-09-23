Bart leads Pirates against the Reds after 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (67-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-76, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (67-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-76, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -155, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds after Joey Bart’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 44-34 in home games and 80-76 overall. The Reds rank ninth in the NL with 161 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 67-89 record overall and a 23-52 record in road games. The Pirates are 17-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Reds are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .267 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 55 walks and 51 RBIs. Austin Hays is 10 for 36 over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .244 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 36 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. Jared Triolo is 14 for 44 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: day-to-day (back), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

