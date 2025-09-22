Barcelona playmaker Gavi to have keyhole surgery on meniscus injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona playmaker Gavi will have keyhole surgery to treat a meniscus injury in his right knee,…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona playmaker Gavi will have keyhole surgery to treat a meniscus injury in his right knee, the club said Monday.

Barcelona said the decision to have the procedure was made after Gavi underwent “intense sporting stress tests” after a more conservative course of treatment.

“The conclusion is that in order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic (procedure),” the Catalan club said.

The 21-year-old Gavi has played only two matches for Barcelona this season, both back in August.

Barcelona, which beat Getafe 3-0 on Sunday, is two points behind Real Madrid after five Spanish league matches.

It opened the league phase of the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Its next Spanish league game is at Oviedo on Thursday. In the Champions League, it next hosts Paris-Saint Germain on Oct. 1.

Also Monday, Barcelona said midfielder Fermín López has a left leg muscle injury and will be sidelined for about three weeks. He was injured late in the team’s win over Getafe.

