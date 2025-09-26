Barcelona loses Raphinha and goalie García to injuries for several weeks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will be without Raphinha and new goalkeeper Joan García for weeks due to injuries. García…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will be without Raphinha and new goalkeeper Joan García for weeks due to injuries.

García has started every game since transferring from Espanyol this summer but has hurt the meniscus in his left knee and will require arthroscopic surgery, the defending La Liga champion said on Friday.

Barcelona expects García to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Spanish media reports said he was injured while training on Friday.

Raphinha will be out for an estimated three weeks after hurting his right hamstring, according to the club.

The Brazil forward, who was key to Barcelona winning the league and Copa del Rey last season, appeared to be hurt on Thursday in its 3-1 win at Oviedo.

Barcelona visits Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, three days before it hosts European champion Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League’s second matchday.

It visits Real Madrid for the season’s first clasico on Oct. 26.

Barcelona could get a boost if Lamine Yamal, who said on social media that he is ready to play after missing four games with a groin injury. He has not been cleared to play by his team yet, though.

Barcelona is already without midfielder Gavi Paéz after he had surgery to treat a meniscus injury in his right knee this week.

Wojciech Szczesny will likely replace García in goal, while Marcus Rashford or Ferran Torres can fill in for Raphinha.

