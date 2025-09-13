Barcelona coach Flick lashes out at Spain’s treatment of Yamal as player is set to miss league game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is unhappy with Spain’s national team over the way it handled Lamine…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is unhappy with Spain’s national team over the way it handled Lamine Yamal during the international break, after the teenage forward was ruled out of the club’s Spanish league game against Valencia on Sunday.

Barcelona said Saturday that Yamal will miss the game because of “discomfort in the pubic area,” and that he’s not even able to train at the moment.

Flick told reporters that he was upset with Spain for having played Yamal for what he considered unnecessary minutes during big wins in two World Cup qualifiers last week. Flick accused Spain of being aware that Yamal was feeling discomfort and playing him anyway.

“They gave him painkillers so he could play,” Flick said. “Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this.”

Yamal played 79 minutes in a 3-0 win at Bulgaria and another 73 minutes in a 6-0 win at Turkey.

The federation said in response to Flick’s statements that it never received any notification from Barcelona that Yamal was injured and that the national team’s medical personnel have frequent communication with clubs.

