Bamba, Zinckernagel and Cuypers each score a goal, Fire beat Revolution 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bamba, Philip Zinckernagel and Hugo Cuypers each scored a goal on Saturday night to help the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bamba, Philip Zinckernagel and Hugo Cuypers each scored a goal on Saturday night to help the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 3-1.

André Franco made his second MLS appearance and had two assists — his first career goal contributions — for the Fire. Franco, a 27-year-old midfielder, was acquired Aug. 13 on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and made his debut for Chicago on Aug. 23.

Chicago (12-10-6) had it’s five-game unbeaten streak snapped last time out by a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Bamba opened the scoring in the second minute. Brian Gutiérrez chipped a ball-ahead from near midfield to Bamba, who outraced the defense, poked the ball around goalkeeper Matt Turner as he charged off his line, and scored from the left corner of the 6-yard box to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Zinckernagel bent a shot from outside the penalty arc inside the left post in the 10th and Cuypers side-netted a first-touch shot to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Peyton Miller, a 17-year-old defender, scored his second career goal in MLS in the 78th and Carles Gil capped the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

New England (8-14-7) has lost six of its last eight games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.