Azteca Stadium box owners win long fight for 2026 World Cup access

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After an 18-month dispute, luxury box owners at Azteca Stadium will be able to use them in the 2026 World Cup without having to pay extra, the stadium director announced on Friday.

Unlike the other two stadiums in Mexico that will host matches next year, the Azteca had a problem with the box owners. They were asking to respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gave them unlimited access to their seats for 99 years.

“We have completed negotiations and agreements with FIFA and we are in the final stages that will put us in a position to announce today that the owners will be able to use and enjoy access during the World Cup,” stadium director Felix Aguirre said in a interview on Radio Formula.

“It has been a long process, we appreciate the patience of those involved.”

To help finance the construction of the stadium in the 1960s, Mexican businessman Emilio Azcárraga Milmo sold boxes to private investors for 115,000 pesos, or about $9,000 at the time, giving the owners rights to use them for 99 years. That included access during the 1970 and 1986 World Cups in Mexico.

But box owners were concerned about access for next year’s World Cup because FIFA rules require it take control of World Cup stadiums 30 days before the first match and seven days after the last.

Azteca will host the World Cup opening match and four other games.

“Finally, justice prevailed, as did the rule of law. We weren’t willing to negotiate,” Roberto Ruano, the secretary of an association of box owners, said. “Contracts are made to be honored. We must thank Emilio Azcárraga because he intervened in this settlement, which is fair.”

The 83,000-seat stadium is being renovated and has had a sponsorship renaming.

Aguirre added Ollamani, the company that owns the stadium, is going to pay FIFA the cost of those boxes, but he did not disclose the amount.

The stadium director added the box owners will receive an official announcement with access requirements later Friday.

“There are issues like parking, food and beverages, and fan IDs that will be required for entry, which we don’t agree with, but we will respect them,” Ruano said.

