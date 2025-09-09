Atlanta seeks 30th victory this season in matchup against Connecticut

Atlanta Dream (29-14, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (11-32, 7-13 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Atlanta Dream (29-14, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (11-32, 7-13 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will aim for its 30th victory of the season when the Dream visit the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 7-13 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference action is 14-6. Atlanta averages 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Connecticut scores 75.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 76.9 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The teams square off for the fifth time this season. The Dream won 87-62 in the last meeting on Sept. 8. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 18 points, and Saniya Rivers led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

