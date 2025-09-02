Atlanta hosts Los Angeles following Hamby’s 27-point performance

Los Angeles Sparks (19-20, 8-13 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (26-14, 13-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (19-20, 8-13 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (26-14, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Atlanta Dream after Dearica Hamby scored 27 points in the Sparks’ 91-85 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Dream are 13-6 in home games. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Sparks are 11-8 on the road. Los Angeles is 11-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Atlanta scores 83.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 87.9 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dream won 88-82 in the last matchup on May 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Sparks. Hamby is averaging 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.