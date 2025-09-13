Atlanta hosts Indiana to kick off playoffs

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 158.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Dream host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Indiana Fever to open the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever tied the regular season series 2-2. The Fever won the last regular season matchup 99-82 on July 11. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 25 points, and Jordin Canada led the Dream with 30 points.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference games is 15-6. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 3.1.

The Fever are 13-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana scores 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Atlanta averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Atlanta allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Taylor Thierry: out (ankle).

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.