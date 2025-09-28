Athletics will wear ‘Sacramento’ on their alternate jerseys during the 2026 season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After spending this season in California’s capital city without acknowledging that on their uniforms, the…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After spending this season in California’s capital city without acknowledging that on their uniforms, the Athletics on Sunday announced they will have “Sacramento” written on gold alternate jerseys in 2026.

The A’s were in Oakland for 57 seasons through 2024, but plan to move to Las Vegas beginning in 2028. They’re using Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate (the River Cats), for at least three seasons until a proposed ballpark in Vegas is built.

Officially known as simply the Athletics in 2025, the team did take criticism for not fully embracing its temporary home. The “Sacramento” gold alternate jerseys could temper some of that criticism.

“The new ‘Sacramento’ jersey is our way of … saying thank you to the fans, businesses and community leaders who helped bring Major League Baseball to town,” A’s President Marc Badain said in a news release.

The A’s will wear the “Sacramento” jerseys for Saturday home games and possibly other games as well next season.

They drew a major league-low home attendance of 768,464 for 81 games, an average of 9,487, down from a total of 922,286 and an average of 11,529 last year at the Oakland Coliseum.

Tampa Bay had the lowest attendance, drawing 786,750 for an average of 9,713 at Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees’ spring training facility, which served as a temporary home for the Rays this year following damage to Tropicana Field caused by Hurricane Milton.

While there were fears of extreme heat based on 2024 weather, the highest game-time temperature was 99 degrees (37 Celsius) for a July 10 night game against Atlanta, and just eight of 81 home games started with a temperature of 90 degrees (32 Celsius) or higher.

