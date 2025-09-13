Athletics beat Reds 3-0 as Carlos Cortes hits 2 homers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Cortes hit a pair of solo home runs, Lawrence Butler led off with a…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Cortes hit a pair of solo home runs, Lawrence Butler led off with a homer and the Athletics beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Friday night after A’s starter J.T. Ginn left in the fifth inning with an injury.

Butler hit his 20th homer on Brady Singer’s third pitch to give the Athletics the lead. Cortes hit Singer’s second pitch in the third to center field for a 2-0 lead and the rookie then homered off Chase Burns in the eighth.

Ginn left after an apparent leg injury in the fifth. He issued back-to-back walks to TJ Friedl and Gavin Lux before leaving with Elly De La Cruz at the plate. Tyler Ferguson retired De La Cruz on a soft liner and then fanned Austin Hays.

Ferguson (4-2) struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. Sean Newcomb struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth career save and second this season.

Singer (13-10) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in six innings. Burns made his first appearance in five weeks after suffering a right flexor strain.

De La Cruz had a third-inning single before stealing his 35th base to join Delino DeShields (1990-92 with the Expos), Vince Coleman (1985-87 with the Cardinals) and Bert Daniels (1910-12 with the Yankees) as the only players to reach 35 in each of their first three seasons.

The Reds missed a chance to pull within a half-game of the Mets for the final NL wild card.

Key moment

Ginn struck out Spencer Steer, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain to strand Will Benson after his leadoff triple in the second.

Key stat

The Reds were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and had the leadoff man on base in six of nine innings.

Up next

Athletics RHP Luis Severino (6-11, 4.67 ERA) will start Saturday opposite Reds RHP Hunter Greene (6-4, 2.59).

