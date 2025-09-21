Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña scratched from lineup vs. Mariners with left oblique soreness

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Jeremy Peña was scratched from Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners with left oblique soreness.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Jeremy Peña was scratched from Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners with left oblique soreness.

The Astros made the announcement approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

Peña was originally in the lineup leading off and playing shortstop. Mauricio Dubón, who was scheduled to play left field, moved to replace Peña in the lineup at shortstop. Zach Cole was inserted into the lineup, batting eighth and playing right field and Jesús Sánchez moved from right field to left field.

Jose Altuve was moved from fourth to first in the batting order with Peña out.

Peña, who hit a grand slam in Houston’s 6-4 loss Friday night, is batting .304 with 17 homers and 62 RBIs this season.

