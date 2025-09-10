Astros put RHP Luis Garcia on 15-day IL, recall Nick Hernandez from Triple-A

TORONTO (AP) — The Houston Astros placed Luis Garcia on the 15-day injured list Wednesday a day after the right-hander…

TORONTO (AP) — The Houston Astros placed Luis Garcia on the 15-day injured list Wednesday a day after the right-hander exited a start at Toronto in the second inning because of a sore elbow.

AL West-leading Houston also recalled right-hander Nick Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Garcia gestured to his elbow and motioned to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph pitch to Ernie Clement in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss. It was Garcia’s 27th pitch of the game.

The Venezuelan pitcher and 2022 World Series champion was making his second start of 2025 after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Garcia got the win over the Angels on Sept. 1, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

Garcia is 29-19 with a 3.53 ERA in 71 games across five big league seasons, all with Houston.

