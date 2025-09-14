Astros hold out 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve against Braves with continued soreness in his right foot

ATLANTA (AP) — The Houston Astros held nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve out of Sunday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves after…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Houston Astros held nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve out of Sunday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves after he left their game a night earlier with discomfort in his right foot.

Astros manager Joe Espada said Altuve was being examined by doctors again Sunday because the second baseman remained “pretty sore.”

Espada described the discomfort as “the bottom of his foot, closer to his toes. … Hopefully it’s not a big issue.”

Espada said Altuve planned to test the foot “and see if he’s able to go” off the bench against the Braves.

Altuve singled to right field in the third inning of Saturday night’s 6-2 win over Atlanta before he was forced out at second on a grounder hit by Jesús Sánchez. He reported the discomfort when he returned to the dugout and was removed from the game.

The Astros entered Sunday’s schedule tied with Seattle for first place in the AL West.

Altuve, 35, is hitting .264 with 25 homers and 70 RBI.

Mauricio Dubón started at second base in the finale of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.