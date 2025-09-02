Asisat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC

Forward Asisat Oshoala has joined Saudi Women’s Premier League club Al-Hilal on transfer from Bay FC in the National Women’s…

Forward Asisat Oshoala has joined Saudi Women’s Premier League club Al-Hilal on transfer from Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal.

Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of its inaugural season in 2024 from Barcelona, where she won two Women’s Champions League titles. She scored a team-high seven goals in her first year with the San Francisco Bay Area team.

The 30-year-old scored Bay FC’s first franchise goal on March 17, 2024, in the 17th minute of a match against Angel City.

“Asisat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day,” Matt Patter, Bay’s sporting director, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season.”

A six-time African player of the year, Oshoala was on the Nigerian team that won its 10th Africa Cup of Nations title in July.

Nigeria’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega also play for Al-Hilal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.