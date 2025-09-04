Aryna Sabalenka eager for chance to take on Nick Kyrgios in a Battle of the Sexes type of match

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is eager for a match against Nick Kyrgios — and she wants plenty of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka is eager for a match against Nick Kyrgios — and she wants plenty of people to see if she wins it.

The defending U.S. Open champion confirmed Thursday after getting back to this year’s final that she and Kyrgios are talking about a “Battle of the Sexes” type of match, though wasn’t sure about when or where it would be held.

“But definitely if we’re going to bring it, we’re going to bring it to somewhere where it’s going to be a lot of people watching, and we’re going to put a lot of pressure on Nick,” Sabalenka said.

Kyrgios discussed the idea on social media earlier this summer, mentioning that he would get only one serve and would be hitting toward a smaller side of the court.

The Australian, who pulled out of this year’s U.S. Open and has barely played in recent years because of injuries, has predicted he will win easily.

“I think it’s going to be spectacular to watch. It’s going to be fun, especially against someone like Nick,” Sabalenka said. “Like he said in another interview, that I genuinely think that I’m going to win, and I’ll definitely go out there, and I’ll try my best to kick his (butt).”

