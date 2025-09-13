Arsenal wins 3-0 to spoil Postecoglou’s debut as Nottingham Forest coach

LONDON (AP) — Ange Postecoglou got a harsh reintroduction to the Premier League with new team Nottingham Forest as Arsenal’s…

LONDON (AP) — Ange Postecoglou got a harsh reintroduction to the Premier League with new team Nottingham Forest as Arsenal’s new signings Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres combined to secure a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Zubimendi volleyed home spectacularly from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute to put Arsenal in front before Gyokeres tapped in a cross from Eberechi Eze — another summer signing — to double the lead in the 46th.

Zubimendi headed in the third in the 79th minute to complete a miserable return to English soccer for Postecoglou, the former Tottenham manager who was hired by Forest on Tuesday as a replacement for the fired Nuno Espírito Santo.

Arsenal has won three of its first four games, losing the other to likely title rival Liverpool.

Postecoglou had been fired by Tottenham in June despite Spurs winning the Europa League title and securing qualification to the Champions League. Domestically, though, Tottenham finished 17th, just one spot above relegation.

