Arsenal forward Noni Madueke ruled out for weeks with injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal forward Noni Madueke faces “a few weeks” on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Madueke was taken off at halftime with manager Mikel Arteta saying only that the England international had suffered a non-specific “issue.” It was later reported he had sustained a knee injury.

No specific timeframe was given for his recovery.

“We don’t know yet, we’re probably going to have to scan him next week again,” Arteta said Tuesday. “He felt something at the beginning of the match, he tried to carry on, and at halftime, he was too sore, so let’s see.”

Madueke was a $65 million signing from Chelsea in the offseason and has impressed for Arsenal and England this campaign.

“It’s very disappointing to see because he was in such a good state,” Arteta said. “He was getting some consistency, some flow into the team and he looked like a real threat, so it’s a big miss for us.”

Arsenal plays third-tier Port Vale in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Arteta confirmed defender Piero Hincapie was also ruled out with a groin injury.

