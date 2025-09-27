Arraez leads Padres against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (88-72, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (88-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-8, 4.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (5-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Luis Arraez had four hits on Friday in a 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

San Diego has a 50-29 record at home and an 88-72 record overall. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.65.

Arizona has a 37-42 record on the road and an 80-80 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 44 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 33 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 14 for 44 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (finger), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

