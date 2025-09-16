Anthony Volpe has 2 hits, RBI in return to Yankees’ lineup after cortisone shot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Volpe had two hits and an RBI in his return to the New York Yankees’ starting…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Volpe had two hits and an RBI in his return to the New York Yankees’ starting lineup after cortisone shot in his left shoulder, helping them to a 10-9 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Volpe entered in a 2-for21 slide. He is hitting .208 with 19 homers and 71 RBIs in 143 games this season, playing through a small tear in his labrum for more than four months.

He had a cortisone shot last week, his second this season, and returned to action as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of New York’s 7-0 loss Monday.

“I feel like he’s in a good place physically,” New York manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “With that being said, that’s been the case most of the year. So, he’s just got to focus on what he does up at the plate and put himself in position to make good swing decisions, and hopefully click for him right away.”

Volpe aggravated the injury on Sept. 7 when he made a diving stop in a game against AL East-leading Toronto. He originally injured the shoulder in May and had a cortisone shot during the All-Star break.

