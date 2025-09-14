Schröder takes over late, Germany tops Turkey 88-83 for EuroBasket gold. Greece, Giannis win bronze

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany has added a EuroBasket title to its World Cup crown. Dennis Schröder had the game’s…

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany has added a EuroBasket title to its World Cup crown.

Dennis Schröder had the game’s final six points, Isaac Bonga scored a team-best 20 points and Germany topped Turkey 88-83 on Sunday in the gold medal game at the European championship.

It was Germany’s first EuroBasket title since 1993.

Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Schröder finished with 16 points and 12 assists for Germany, which finished the tournament 9-0. The game had 15 lead changes and 11 ties, with the final lead change coming when Schröder scored on a drive to put Germany up by one with 1:15 left.

He added a jumper with 18.7 seconds remaining and after Turkey’s Alperen Sengun missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it, Schröder sealed gold with a pair of free throws.

Sengun had 28 points for Turkey, which got 23 from Cedi Osman and a 13-point, nine-assist, six-rebound game from Shane Larkin.

Bronze: Germany 92, Finland 89

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading Greece past Finland for the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

It was Greece’s first EuroBasket medal since winning bronze in 2009.

“We did it. This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve ever accomplished as an athlete,” said Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star and a past NBA champion and MVP. “I know I’ve won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life.”

It was the sixth time that Greece finished on the podium at the EuroBasket, with two golds, one silver and three bronze medals.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Finland.

Greece — which never trailed and led by 17 at one point — had an 11-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but Finland rallied.

Elias Valtonen had a chance to tie the game with three free throws with five seconds left but missed the third. Antetokounmpo eventually controlled the rebound for Greece and sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

Greece was routed by Turkey in the semifinals, with Germany defeating Finland. Turkey and Germany faced off later Sunday for the gold medal.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.