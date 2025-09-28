Angels closer Kenley Jansen hopes to make a run at 500 saves and beyond

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kenley Jansen sounded like a politician running for reelection. “Four more years,” the Angels closer said…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kenley Jansen sounded like a politician running for reelection.

“Four more years,” the Angels closer said after Sunday’s season-ending 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros. “That’s the goal, man. The offseason begins tomorrow. No kidding. I’m getting in my gym at 5 a.m. I want to drop a few more pounds, get stronger, get a little quicker. I’m dedicated.”

Jansen turns 38 on Tuesday and has pitched for 16 seasons. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound right-hander has no intention of slowing, let alone retiring.

He went 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 62 games this season, converting 29 of 30 save opportunities, striking out 57 and walking 19 in 59 innings. He converted each of his last 14 save opportunities and did not allow a hit in 10 innings over his last 10 appearances.

“I thought he was great,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “Being with him and watching how he operates, knowing he’s been doing it for as long as he has, it’s incredible. The only comparison I can even make is Mariano (Rivera). He’s kind of in that class.”

Rivera, the former New York Yankees closer, racked up a major league-record 652 saves in his Hall-of-Fame career. The second and third pitchers on that list — Trevor Hoffman (601 saves) and Lee Smith (478) — are also in the Hall of Fame.

Jansen, who played his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, has 476 career saves, two shy of Smith. Montgomery sees no reason why Jansen can’t zoom past Smith and the 500-save mark.

“He’s a Hall of Famer who knows what he needs to do to be ready to save games, and every time he goes out on that mound, you just feel like the game is in hand,” Montgomery said. “If you tell me he’s going to pitch until he’s 50, I’ll believe it.”

Jansen, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal in February, will be a free agent again this winter. The Angels (72-90) finished last in the American League West, their playoff drought reaching 11 years, but Jansen is open to re-signing with the club.

“I love this clubhouse, and these guys deserve better, man, they deserve help,” Jansen said. “They know I care about the guys in this clubhouse, and I want to help bring this organization back to the postseason. But at the same time, in an open market, you never know where you’re going to end up.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.