Angels C O’Hoppe to injured list after getting hit in head by backswing. Adell scratched for vertigo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed catcher Logan O’Hoppe on the seven-day concussion injured list after he was hit in the head by Jacob Wilson’s backswing.

The Angels also scratched outfielder Jo Adell from their starting lineup Monday against Minnesota due to vertigo.

O’Hoppe was removed from the Angels’ game against the Athletics in the seventh inning on Sunday after Wilson hit him in the head with a practice swing before an 0-2 pitch.

The Angels promoted catcher Sebastián Rivero from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his Halos debut Monday. He is only the third catcher used by Los Angeles this season.

Adell also left Sunday’s game with what the team described as nausea, but he was in the Angels’ initial lineup Monday before being scratched. The slugger was named the AL Player of the Week on Monday after batting .407 with five homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

