Angel City defender Ali Riley to retire from the NWSL after this season

Angel City captain Ali Riley, who played in five Women’s World Cups and four Olympics for New Zealand, has announced she is retiring from the National Women’s Soccer League at the end of the 2025 season.

Riley, 37, returned to play in August from a chronic nerve injury that had sidelined her for much of 2024 and the first half of this season. The past year was also difficult because Riley’s family lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fire in January.

“Getting myself back on the field was my singular goal after my injury last year, and I am so proud to have achieved that,” Riley said in a statement released Tuesday by Angel City. “Being on the pitch every day, supporting my teammates, pushing my teammates, showing up in the way I know I can has been amazing. Now, as I reflect on what this game has given me these past three decades, since I started in the Palisades here in LA, I know that I have truly given my all, both physically and emotionally.”

Riley, a defender, has made 163 appearances with New Zealand, second-most in team history.

Her professional career has spanned 16 years and has included stints in Europe with Rosengard in Sweden, Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

In the NWSL, she played for the Orlando Pride before joining Angel City for its first season in 2022.

“Ali Riley is Angel City. Her heart, grit, and unwavering commitment to lifting everyone around her have shaped the culture of this club,” Angel City CEO and co-founder Julie Uhrman said. “Her impact on our team, our city, the global game and on me personally is immeasurable. Ali has shown us that leadership goes far beyond the pitch; it’s in how you care for others, how you show up, and how you lead every single day.”

