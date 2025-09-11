Ange Postecoglou says he may need a trophy in his first year at Nottingham Forest to keep his job

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ange Postecoglou says he might need to win silverware straight away at Nottingham Forest if he…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ange Postecoglou says he might need to win silverware straight away at Nottingham Forest if he is to last more than a season.

The former Tottenham coach famously declared last year that he always wins a trophy in his second season — and duly lived up to that boast with victory in the Europa League.

It wasn’t enough to save his job, though, and he acknowledged he may have to do even better at Forest.

Postecoglou said on Thursday he might need a trophy this season “to get a second year here.”

“I’ve said it already, that’s what I want to do. I want to win trophies. That’s that’s what I’ve done my whole career, and that’s what I want to try and do here,” he said at his first press conference at Forest.

Postecoglou replaced Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese coach was fired on Tuesday despite transforming Forest from a relegation battler to a team that contended for Champions League qualification.

Forest secured a place in this season’s Europa League — the first time it has qualified for Europe in 30 years. But Nuno was still fired after a deterioration in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postecoglou was fired by Spurs in June despite leading it to its first trophy in 17 years.

On Thursday, the Australian said he knew his fate even before that triumph after a season in which Spurs endured its worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 17th in the standings.

“I knew it was coming a fair way before the final,” he said. “But we won it and had the parade and had a great three days and I didn’t want to tarnish that, but I knew it was done.

“From my perspective,” he added, “I had the chance to process it. Whether I feel it was unjust, other people make those decisions, they make those determinations.”

