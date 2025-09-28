Anderson Julio scores in the 85th for Dallas in 2-2 tie with Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the 85th minute for FC Dallas in a 2-2 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.
Dallas (9-11-11) — unbeaten in seven straight — has 38 points, tied with San Jose and two points behind eight-place Colorado in the Western Conference. Jacob Jackson
Portland (11-10-11) has 44 points, tied with Austin for sixth and two points behind fifth-place Seattle (46). The Timbers have one win in their last eight games. James Pantemis
Julio blasted a shot the deflected off the heel of Dario Zuparic into the net to cap the scoring.
Portland took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Ramiro Benetti — known simply as “Ramiro” — in first-half stoppage time.
Petar Musa converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 73rd.
Cristhian Paredes put away a first-touch feed from Kristoffer Velde with a volley from the center of the area that slipped inside the right post to give the Timbers a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute.
Dallas beat Portland 2-0 at home Aug. 9.
