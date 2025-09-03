Alyssa Thomas has 23 points as Phoenix Mercury win fifth straight game

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points off the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points off the bench and the Phoenix Mercury won their fifth straight game with an 85-79 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Phoenix (26-14), which had already clinched a playoff spot, moved into a second-place tie with Las Vegas (26-14) and Atlanta (26-14). The Mercury close the regular season against Washington, Connecticut, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Kelsey Mitchell had 29 points and five 3-pointers for Indiana (21-20). Lexie Hull added 18 points and Aliyah Boston had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Caitlin Clark missed her 19th straight game due to a right groin injury.

Satou Sabally added 13 points, Kahleah Copper scored 11 and Sami Whitcomb had 10 points and seven assists for Phoenix. Natasha Mack grabbed 10 rebounds. Bonner was 6 of 11 from the field against the team she played nine games for earlier this season.

Phoenix led 54-39 at halftime after closing on a 10-0 run, capped by Monique Akoa Makani’s 3-pointer with 2.2. seconds left.

VALKYRIES 66, LIBERTY 58

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and Golden State beat New York for their fourth straight win to close in on becoming the first expansion team to earn a playoff berth in an inaugural season.

The Valkyries dropped their magic number to clinch a top-eight playoff spot to two, with any combination of victories by Golden State and losses for the Los Angeles Sparks doing it. LA was idle Tuesday and plays again Wednesday, so the Valkyries could have their first chance as soon as Thursday.

Despite the loss, New York clinched a playoff berth with Indiana’s defeat by Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points for the defending champion Liberty, playing without star Sabrina Ionescu for a third straight game because of a left toe injury — this time for her return home to the Bay Area.

New York’s Natasha Cloud also scored 19 points, including the initial nine for her team before Emma Meesseman’s basket at the 3:42 mark of the opening quarter.

