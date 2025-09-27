Álvarez scores twice as Atletico beats Real Madrid 5-2 in La Liga derby

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Julián Álvarez scored twice and Atletico Madrid routed fierce rival Real Madrid 5-2 in a surprisingly…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Julián Álvarez scored twice and Atletico Madrid routed fierce rival Real Madrid 5-2 in a surprisingly lopsided Spanish league derby on Saturday.

Álvarez’s performance was redemption after his controversial double-kick penalty contributed to Atletico losing to Madrid in last season’s Champions League.

The Argentina striker stole the show from Kylian Mbappé, who scored as Madrid built a 2-1 lead. Álvarez converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead 3-2 early in the second half before he added a second goal with a curling free kick.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico dealt Xabi Alonso his first loss of the season after Madrid had won all six La Liga games and its Champions League opener. Alonso’s only other loss since taking over as Madrid’s coach in the summer was against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals in July.

Barcelona can overtake leader Madrid with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico moved into fourth place at six points behind Madrid.

“We knew how special today was, it was a derby and we needed to take the three points to reduce the difference with those at the top,” Álvarez said. “We had control of the game and the team never stopped going forward. We created lots of scoring chances and were able to convert them.”

Atletico had struggled this season after its worst start to La Liga since Simeone became coach over a decade ago and needed this win to stay in the title fight. Álvarez was coming off his first hat trick in Europe on Wednesday when he led Atletico to a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth scored for Atletico in the first half, while Antoine Griezmann went on as a late substitute to round off the big win.

Arda Guler set up Mbappé for his early goal before the Turkey midfielder scored to put Madrid momentarily in front.

Bellingham nullified in first start of season

Jude Bellingham was a surprise inclusion by Alonso in Madrid’s starting 11. He hadn’t started for Madrid since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16. He returned to the field last weekend and played a total of 20 minutes as a substitute in two La Liga wins.

The England midfielder was mostly missing in action against Atletico, as were most of his teammates. Guler’s passing and verve kept Madrid in it until he gave away the penalty that helped Atletico take complete control.

Atletico set the tone when Le Normand headed in a cross from Simeone’s son, Giuliano Simeone, in the 14th minute.

Guler helped Madrid respond against the flow of play when he set up Mbappé to score his league-leading seventh goal in the 25th. Guler next put Madrid in front in the 36th by volleying in a pass from Vinícius Júnior.

Atletico, however, kept up the pressure at its Metropolitano Stadium, led by stellar midfielder Pablo Barrios. And Sorloth got a deserved equalizer to make it 2-2 in first-half injury time when Koke Resurrección placed a perfect pass over the top of Dean Huijsen for the Norway striker to head into the corner.

The second half was all Atletico’s as Álvarez blasted a spot kick past Thibaut Courtois in the 51st after Guler was judged to have used a dangerous high kick that made contact with the head of Nicolás González.

The last time Atletico faced Madrid in March, Álvarez slipped before applying a double touch to a spot kick during a penalty shootout. His goal was annulled, and Madrid went on to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

“At the end, each penalty is a new shot, each game is a new opportunity,” Álvarez said.

Álvarez put Madrid away on Saturday when he bent a free kick from the left side of the area inside Courtois’ near post, igniting celebrations by Atletico’s fans.

