Alcaraz’s Spain and Sinner’s Italy could meet in the final after Davis Cup draw

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain could face Italy’s Jannik Sinner in another title decider after their countries were placed in opposite halves of the draw for the Davis Cup Final 8.

Spain will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals before potentially facing Germany or Argentina, while defending champion Italy was drawn Wednesday against Austria. France plays Belgium for the other semifinal spot.

Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 earlier this month for a second U.S. Open championship, sixth major trophy overall and a return to No. 1 in the rankings.

The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place in Bologna, Italy from Nov. 18-23.

