Alcaraz pays back Fritz and takes the Japan Open title

TOKYO (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 5 Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday for his eighth singles title this year.

It also could be Alcaraz’s last match for a few weeks as he later announced he will skip the Shanghai Masters that opens on Wednesday.

“I’ve been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover,” Alcaraz wrote in an Instagram post.

He injured an ankle in the first round but overcame that and dropped only one set in Tokyo.

Alcaraz’s 24th career singles title was clinched with a deft, sliced drop shot winner and reversed a loss in two sets last week to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event.

The Spaniard also improved his season record to a tour-best 67-7 as he stayed on course for the season-ending No. 1 ranking.

“It’s been my best season so far without a doubt,” Alcaraz said. “That shows how hard I’ve worked just to be able to experience these moments and accomplish my goals.”

The final in Tokyo was a ninth straight for Alcaraz since March when he lost in the round of 64 at the Miami Masters. He is 7-2 in those finals, one of them at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner.

“I didn’t start the year that good, struggling emotionally,” Alcaraz acknowledged, “so how I came back from that, I’m just really proud of myself, and of all the people around me who have helped me to be in this position.”

Fritz took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment on his left thigh which was strapped during a changeover in the second set.

